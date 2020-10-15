OG&E puts two 5-MW solar PV farms into operation for Choctaw, Chickasaw tribes

Oklahoma’s largest electric utility has competed work and put into operation two solar farms benefiting two Native American tribes in the state.

OG&E has completed the two 5-MW solar farms in southeast Oklahoma. The solar sites, now operating at full capacity, are designed to meet the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw and Choctaw nations. Both tribes have purchased approximately 50 percent of each energy farm’s solar output through OG&E’s solar tariff.

Remaining solar capacity is available to all customers who subscribed to the program.

“We are grateful for our relationships with the Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation and for their collaboration in bringing the benefits of solar energy to our Oklahoma communities,” said Sean Trauschke, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. “All of the output of these two farms is now fully subscribed. We look forward to adding additional projects as customer demand grows.”

Each of the farms, one in Davis and the other in Durant, are located on about 35 acres and contains 15,344 solar panels. The panels are single-axis tracking, which can pivot about 60 degrees from east to west.

“When I look at these new solar farms, I see the future. The Choctaw Nation has thousands of years of experience living off the land in a sustainable way, and, to us, this is a natural and welcome development. By living more sustainably, we can be good stewards of the environment and still live comfortably,” said Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation.

OG&E now has about 168 acres of solar energy footpring in the state.