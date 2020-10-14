Siemens delivering six SGT-800 gas-fired turbines to Mozambique LNG project

Siemens Energy will supply power generation and compressor equipment for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Africa.

CCS JV, an engineering, procurement and construction joint venture between McDermott and Saipem, selected Siemens Energy to deliver six SGT-800 industrial gas turbines to provide on-site power generation for the Mozambique LNG Project in the Cabo Delgado province on Africa’s East Coast.

The 54-MW turbine rating selected for this project has a gross efficiency of 39 percent. It is equipped with a dry low-emission (DLE) combustion system.

“Mozambique LNG is the country’s first onshore LNG development project and will play a key role in meeting the increasing demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Indian sub-continent markets,” said Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications. “We look forward to helping Total drive toward the lowest possible plant emissions profile and contributing to its goal of delivering clean, reliable energy to customers across the globe.”

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter

Siemens Energy will also supply four centrifugal compressors for boil-off gas (BOG) service. A key feature of these compressors is the inlet guide vane (IGV) system that allows for optimization of power consumption according to changes in operational parameters such as inlet temperature and outlet pressure, according to Siemens Energy.

The gas turbines are slated for delivery in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. The delivery of the compressors is scheduled for 2021.



