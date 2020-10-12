POWERGEN+ offers renewables, energy storage with October sessions

POWERGEN+ returns next week with an insider focus on renewables and energy storage.

The virtual conference, which debuted last month with sessions on combined cycle gas-fired technologies, power plant operations and on-site power resiliency, will offer its second series on October 21-22. The Plus series, in the wake of in-person conferences postponed due to COVID-19, will continue through early next year with two days of newly developed power generation content each month.

See what POWERGEN+ had last month with O&M, On-Site Power

Next week’s series pinpoints important details, challenges and insights from the renewable and storage integration movements. The momentum of solar, wind and battery installation will be detailed along with the paths needed to make it work efficiently and reliably in the future.

See full POWERGEN+ schedule through December and register free

The first day, on Wednesday, October 21, is centered around renewables and will feature one session on the perspectives of state regulators and leaders as they handle the growth of clean energy projects. Panelists will include state leaders from Iowa and Mississippi, as well as a national overview on how the various jurisdictions are working together.

Later that day, project leaders from National Grid, U.S. Light Energy and Standard will highlight how to make community solar work in New York. All of the sessions are 45 minutes long and free to registrants.

On Thursday, October 22, the multitude of energy storage options will be teed up by numerous experts. Those include Nel Hydrogen, a POWERGEN+ sponsor who will lead a session on “Green Hydrogen at Grid Scale: How Do We Get There?”

Energy Cast podcast host Jay Dauenhauer, a POWERGEN advisory committee member and contributor, will moderate a panel on “Next-gen Tools: Building an Energy Storage Ecosystem.” The panel will include project-oriented leaders from GE, Rye Development, Geronimo Energy and Highview Power.

POWERGEN+ registration can be found at powergenplus.com. It will be live and also available for one year via the POWERGEN+ archives.

The live, in-person POWERGEN International is still planned for March 30-April 1 in Orlando, Florida.