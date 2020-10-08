UGI sells small stake in 1.7-GW Pennsylvania coal-fired plant, acquires renewable NG firm

UGI Energy Services has completed the sale of its stake in the Conemaugh coal-fired power generation facility as part of the company’s move to reduce carbon emissions by more than 30 percent.

The 102-MW, or 6 percent, stake in the Pennsylvania power plant was sold to Montour LLC. Parent UGI Corp. serves about three million customers and owns or operates natural gas and electric utilities in the state.

The company will continue to advance its environmental goals via divestitures and acquisitions. UGI acquired renewable natural gas firm GHI recently.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making on ESG, which represents a critical mandate for the company,” UGI CEO John L. Walsh said in a statement. “The sale of Conemaugh will reduce UGI’s direct emissions by over 30 percent and the GHI acquisition will provide a platform for RNG growth. We remain committed to growing our business responsibly, while meeting the social needs of our customers, employees, and communities.”

See more of PE’s coal-fired industry coverage here

Conemaugh, located near Johnstown, PA., is a 1,700-MW baseload bituminous coal-fired generation station. Unit 1 was commissioned in 1970 and Unit 2 a year later.

Flue-gas desulfurization equipment was installed in the 1990s.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering, POWERGEN International and the virtual POWERGEN+ series continuing October 21-22 with sessions on renewables and energy storage. He can be reached at 918-831-9177).

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter