Rolls-Royce to deliver 29-MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG terminal in India

Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (DLTPL) for the complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) delivery of a 29 MW gas-based power plant for an Indian LNG terminal.

The LNG terminal will function as a reception facility for imported LNG, where LNG tankers can directly unload cargo and convert the LNG gas from liquid state to gaseous state.

The power plant will meet the baseload capacity of the LNG terminal and will offer high reliability and availability of more than 98%.

The core equipment for the new gas-based power plant will include three 9.6 MW gensets, based on the 20-cylinder Rolls-Royce Bergen B35:40 gas engines. These medium-speed gas engines are characterized by high availability and low operating costs. The engine’s efficient combustion technology, in addition to being fueled by a clean LNG fuel, also ensures low environmental impact coupled with improved performance.

DLTPL is a joint venture between Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group and French energy major Total S.A, located on the eastern coast of Odisha in India.

Dhamra LNG CEO, Mr. S.P.Singh, said: “We are delighted to have a Rolls-Royce company supplying us with the critical power system for our upcoming terminal in Odisha. Rolls-Royce’s selection followed a thoroughly competitive tendering process and we are reassured by their extensive experience in the area of power systems both globally and for Indian LNG terminals.”

When commissioned at the end of 2021, the Dhamra LNG Terminal will be the second LNG plant in India that is powered by Rolls-Royce Bergen medium-speed engines. Rolls-Royce has earlier supplied and commissioned a 28MW power plant in 2018, running on LNG fuel to the Indian Oil Corporation LNG Terminal at Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

Designed for an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), expandable up to 10 MTPA, the proposed Dhamra LNG import and regasification terminal will initially have two full containment type tanks of 180,000 m3 capacity each. Rolls-Royce will be managing the engineering, procurement and construction of the new gas power plant for the LNG terminal.

