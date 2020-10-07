Babcock & Wilcox building two boilers for 280-MW Vancouver heating plant

Energy infrastructure firm Babcock & Wilcox will deliver two boilers for a district heating project in Vancouver.

The company’s B&W Thermal segment announced that it would design, manufacture and supply the boiler package to Creative Energy in a contract valued at more than $4 million. The two B&W FM model water-tube package boilers are designed to run on natural gas or fuel oil.

“B&W Thermal offers a broad portfolio of package boilers that are designed to provide dependable performance for a wide range of uses – from industry and manufacturing, to health care and municipal heating applications,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan in a statement. “B&W Thermal’s many decades of ingenuity and experience have made our package boilers the preferred choice for thousands of customers, and we thank Creative Energy for choosing B&W for this project.”

Creative Energy is one of the largest district energy companies in North America. Its 280-MW plant in downtown Vancouver provides heating and domestic hot water to 215 buildings through a 15-kilometer network of underground pipelines.

“The addition of these B&W boilers to our downtown system will further improve efficiency and provide redundancy to the planned installation of low carbon energy generation in the near term,” Creative Energy President and CEO Krishnan Iver said.

Engineering for the boilers is underway and delivery is scheduled for Spring 2021. They will be manufactured at the company’s Monterrey, Mexico facility.

B&W has manufactured more than 5,000 water-tube package and industrial boilers in its 150-year history. The company is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering, POWERGEN International and the online POWERGEN+ series. He can be reached at 918-831-9177 and [email protected]).