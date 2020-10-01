Bechtel providing EPC services for Canadian LNG export facility

Energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Bechtel has signed a deal to provide services on a liquefied natural gas processing and storage facility planned for Nova Scotia.

Pieridae Energy Ltd. signed the services agreement with Bechtel on the two-train Goldboro LNG facility. The Canadian National Energy Board has granted Pieridae a 20-year license to import natural gas from the U.S. and export it as LNG for the global power generation markets.

Virginia-based Bechtel will initiate a detailed review of the scope and design of Goldboro, develop an EPC and commissioning plan, calculate pricing and engage with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nations to include their participation in construction of a large-scale work camp at the site. Goldboro LNG will be located at in Guysborough County.

“This is a very positive step forward for our Goldboro LNG Project,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. “Bechtel has significant experience building and delivering global LNG projects, helping their customers deliver about 30 percent of the world’s LNG capacity over the past two decades. They have a proven track record of delivering projects throughout the world on time and on budget.”

Bechtel has led EPC work at LNG projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast, including the Corpus Christi collaboration with Cheniere Energy (pictured).

Goldboro LNG would include two liquefaction trains each producing about five million metric tons of LNG per year. Production from the first train already has been sold to German utility Uniper on a 20-year contract.

Construction is set to begin this year with first shipment of gas to overseas market planned by 2023-24, according to Pieridae.

“We are honored to partner with Pieridae to deliver a cleaner energy future,” said Bechtel’s Oil, Gas and Chemicals President Paul Marsden. “We bring a long history of successfully delivering projects in Canada and partnering with our global customers to expand access to this energy source. Together with Pieridae, we look forward to successfully bringing this project and its economic benefits to the Goldboro region.”

The historic rise in U.S. natural gas production has helped create a growing LNG export market with several facilities either completed or underway along U.S. coasts. Countries such as Vietnam and Spain have signed import deals for U.S. LNG.