Session by session: the complete POWERGEN+ schedule Sept. 29-30

With COVID-19 forcing the postponement of so many events, the power generation industry is certainly not alone in taking to the World Wide Web to share experiences, compare insights and/or just connect in the most human way currently possible.

The new POWERGEN+ virtual series is aiming for that very normal, needed goal. POWERGEN+ begins Tuesday morning with 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. (Eastern time) keynotes from Mitsubishi Power CEO Paul Browning and Stephen Winberg, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy.

Once Assistant Secretary Winberg is finished with his remarks, the event continues with diverse array of 10 sessions focused on “Pushing the Power Generation Envelope.” The event is free to registrants, who can choose any or all the sessions offered.

For that reason, we’re laying out the full POWERGEN+ schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday. All times in Eastern.

Tuesday, September 29

11 a.m.: POWERGEN+ welcome and keynote from Mitsubishi Power CEO Paul Browning.

11:15 a.m.: Keynote from DOE Assistant Secretary Stephen Winberg.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: “Adapting Existing Generation for the “New Normal” with Digital Applications,” featuring Galen George, director of marketing and business development, Siemens Energy (sponsor).

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: “The GRDA Story: Meeting the Challenges of Transitioning from Coal to Combined-Cycle Gas-Fired Generation,” featuring GRDA COO Tim Brown and Robert Ladd, vice president of Grand River Energy Center Operations.

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: “Creating the Hydrogen Future Today,” featuring Michael Ducker, vice president, renewable fuels, Mitsubishi Power (sponsor); Janice Lin, CEO of Green Hydrogen Council; and Paul Schultz, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power director, power external energy resources.

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: “EPA-ACE Compliance Planning: A Utility Perspective and Study Experience,” featuring moderator Una Nowling, technology leader, fuels, for Black & Veatch; Desiree Loveless, regional environmental manager, Vistra Energy; Eric Slack, senior mechanical engineer, generation engineering, Louisville Gas & Electric/Kentucky Utilities.

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.: “Power Generation’s Workforce: Planning and Adapting to Critical Challenges Now and Tomorrow,” (sponsored by UBC Millwrights), featuring Wayne Jennings, EST, Southern States Millwrights Regional Council; John Del Sordi, Senoir Regional Director, Eastern Millwright Regional Council; Mark Beardsworth, Business Manager, Millwright Regional Council of Ontario; Michael Shue, HR Labor Programs Manager, Exelon; and Jake Locklear, President and CEO, APM (a GE Power Services Affiliate).

5:30-7:30 p.m.: MATCH sessions

Wednesday, September 30

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: Keynote by Kirk Summers, president of Electrical Generating Systems Association on “On-site Standby Power: Out of Site and Out of Mind, but Always Ready.”

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: “The Georgia Power Microgrid for Atlanta Technology Square,” featuring Tracy West, director R&D, Southern Co.; Joshua Perkel, program manager-asset management and future grid, Georgia Tech National Energy Research and Applications Center.

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: “Surviving the Storm: Resiliency, Backup and Balancing: Keeping the Lights on in the Most Demanding Times,” featuring moderator Dan Shelledy, senior business development manager, energy solutions, Wartsila (sponsor) North America ; Nathan Brown, senior vice president, COO, Cooperative Energy; Rob McGarrah, general manager, City of Tallahassee (Fla.) Gas and Electric Utilities.

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: “Cogeneration Benefits and Critical Design,” featuring (moderator) Lou Signorelli, marketing consultant, Caterpillar (sponsor); Martin Hopkins, market development manager for biogas, natural gas and cogeneration, Peterson Power Systems Inc.; Jack McKenna, account executive, energy solutions, Carter Machinery; Brian Curtis, founder and CEO, Concentric Power.

4:30 p.m.-5:15: “Protect your Power Source: Ensuring the Reliability of Diesel Fuel n Emergency Power Systems,” featuring Michelle Hilger, chief connector and on-site power advocate, Mongoose Power Solutions; and (moderator) Rod Walton, content director, Clarion Energy.

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: MATCH sessions