Black & Veatch in JV to build 900-MW CCGT power plant in Canada

An engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) joint venture between Black & Veatch and PCL Industrial Management will build a 900-MW combined cycle natural gas turbine (CCGT) plant in Alberta, Canada.

The contract is with Alberta-based developer Kineticor Resource Corp. The contractor will be BPC, the JV with Kansas-based Black & Veatch and Alberta’s PCL.

The Cascade Power Plant will be located southwest of Edson, Alberta It will be powered by two SCC6-8000H gas turbines in a single-shaft combined cycle configuration with air-cooled condensers provided by Siemens Energy.

“Pairing Black & Veatch’s deep expertise in EPC and natural gas power generation with PCL’s position as the most experienced constructor in Alberta created a winning combination,” said Andrew Plaunt, CEO of Kineticor. “We’re pleased to have these two industry leaders on board, as this project will provide enormous benefit to the environment and the local economy.”

The project is strategically situated near high-voltage transmission lines and significant natural gas production, including Western Canada’s extensive NGTL System, which collects and transports gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

Construction will start immediately, and commercial operations are expected to commence in 2023. With more than 3 million labor hours required for construction, the project will benefit the local economy by creating approximately 600 jobs during peak construction and 25 long-term positions during operation.

“Our client Kineticor sought a power plant solution that would allow them to deliver cleaner energy to the residents of Alberta, fulfilling a growing need to decarbonize their energy supply across the province,” said Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s power business. “The Cascade project builds upon Black & Veatch and PCL’s long-standing success as joint venture partners with an established track record of delivering complex power infrastructure projects safely, on-time and on-budget in the U.S. and Canada.”

Macquarie Capital led financing work for the $1.5 billion project, according to news reports.

“We are proud to once again partner with Black & Veatch and to pair our EPC experience and expertise in building and delivering effective, large-scale power facilities,” said Roger Keglowitsch, COO, Heavy Industrial at PCL. “We’re looking forward to working together again to deliver a cleaner, more sustainable power solution that will help meet Alberta’s energy needs.”

Most recently, the BPC team completed the H.R. Milner Unit 2 simple cycle gas-fired plant (pictured above) in May 2020, located near Grande Cache, Alberta.

Two years ago, the joint venture provided full EPC services for a new ethylene export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

