TVA planning 40 MWh energy storage system by 2022

The Tennessee Valley Authority will acquire its own grid-scale, battery energy storage system for the first time.

TVA announced it was installing the battery storage facility near an industrial complex in Vonore, Tenn. The Vonore Battery Energy Storage System will use lithium-ion capacity to store 40 MWh of energy.

The battery capacity could be deployed to provide electricity up to three hours for more than 10,600 customers, according to the authority.

“TVA is building the energy grid of the future,” said Senior Manager Dale Harris, who leads research and development for TVA. “This pilot project will help us to innovate and adopt new technologies that will provide businesses clean, low-cost, reliable electricity while helping them meet their sustainability goals.”

The Vonore facility is expected to be operational in 2022. The location will be near industrial customers served by Loudoun Utilities Board and doesn’t require the addition of new transmission lines.

“TVA’s battery will provide premium power for the industrial complex customers we serve,” said Ty Ross, Loudon City Manager and Utilities Board general manager, in a statement. It also will save the municipal utility on expenses needed to deal with peak demand challenges.

The Vonore BESS will be TVA’s first battery storage system to go online, but not the only grid-scale battery storage system that TVA will use. In February, TVA announced a solar project in Lowndes County, Mississippi, for its Green Invest programs that will include 200 MWh of battery energy storage.

Both battery storage projects are part of the 2019 TVA Integrated Resource Plan.