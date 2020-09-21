Dayton Power and Light opens Smart Operations Center

Yesterday, Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, announced the opening of its Smart Operations Center in Ohio, the first of its kind in the United States, which it says will open a new era of innovative energy solutions. The facility represents AES’ commitment to the digital transformation of the energy industry, accelerating a safer and cleaner energy future in the U.S. and globally, according to AES.

The AES Smart Operations Center will use data to increase the efficiency of its electric operations across the US. This digital hub also represents the integration of AES’ new Global Performance Monitoring and Analytics Center (PMAC) and AES’ Remote Operations and Control Center (ROCC) for US-based generation assets. This consolidation is critical as the company – and the energy industry as a whole – increases its reliance on data and smart grid technologies.

AES said that the Smart Operations Center will foster Ohio’s workforce development, as the state works to meet increasing digital technology demands.

“The transition to a cleaner, more efficient energy future depends in large part on the adoption of digital technology,” said Bernerd Da Santos, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “The new AES Smart Center will tap into the power of data and digital platforms, allowing us to monitor, remotely operate and improve the management of our power generation operations, including solar, wind, hydro, thermal and energy storage facilities across the United States and globally from one central location. This digital approach will lead the way to a greener, more sustainable future for the businesses and communities we serve.”

“We believe that the electric grid can become clean and unbreakable and are excited to continue accelerating the future of energy together with an inventive city like Dayton through our first US-based smart operations center,” said Lisa Krueger, AES US Strategic Business Unit President.

“AES’ decision to stand up their Smart Operations Center in Dayton is a testament to the region’s skilled workforce and Ohio’s robust innovation ecosystem,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.

The AES Smart Operations Center, located at the AES/DP&L MacGregor Park site, will attract and employ advanced technology engineers and data scientists from the City of Dayton and the wider Montgomery County and Ohio regions.

