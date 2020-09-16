Two new 100-MW storage projects in Texas are underway

This week, Houston-based independent power producer Broad Reach Power announced that it has begun construction on two 100-MW/100-MWh greenfield battery storage projects.

Broad Reach plans to invest more than $100 million in the two recently acquired projects located in Mason and Williamson counties in Texas. Once online in 2021, the plants will operate alongside the company’s portfolio of utility-scale battery storage plants in Texas near Houston and Odessa.

Broad Reach has additional plans to expand its storage portfolio in Texas, including several large endeavors. The company is also replicating its dual greenfield and acquisition approach in California, Montana and other western markets where the company has 700 MW of projects with signed interconnection agreements.

“The grid in Texas is continuing to transform rapidly with the addition of more wind and solar generation. While these resources are desirable because they reduce costs and emissions, they add more variation and risk to an already challenging real-time balancing goal,” said Broad Reach Power Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer Steve Vavrik.

“This problem will compound as both renewable penetration and power demand increase. Deploying more energy storage systems like our units operating in Odessa and the Houston area will strengthen the grid’s reliability.”