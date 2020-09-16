Hydrogen workforce training key to DOE-funded R&D project with EPRI, GTI & universities

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $2 million contact to several major research groups working on developing hydrogen education for the future power generation sector.

DOE will provide funding for the H2EDGE project involving the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Gas Technology Institute (GTI), Oregon State University, Purdue University and the University of Delaware. H2EDGE is short for Hydrogen Education for a Decarbonized Global Economy.

The initiative is focused on developing an emerging workforce for advancing hydrogen technologies and end-use applications. DOE will cost-share with the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) led by EPRI, GTI and the participating universities.

“EPRI is proud to lead the charge training tomorrow’s energy workforce in this emerging technology area,” said Rob Chapman, Vice President of EPRI’s Electrification and Sustainable Energy Strategy. “To more broadly enable low-carbon resource applications across the economy, EPRI will apply a variety of existing and emerging approaches to safe and economic hydrogen technology production, transportation, storage, and use.”

LCRI is a five-year R&D commitment to build a risk-informed understanding and the options and technologies needed for an economy-wide decarbonization.

H2EDGE is part of the larger workforce development project GridEd and adds hydrogen to the technical agenda bringing power systems, distributed resources and digital together.

Laying the foundation for a strong hydrogen workforce in the U.S. requires skill development in production, delivery, storage and use. Safety training also will be connected to each of the four technical areas.

Hydrogen is combustible but does not have a carbon atom, making it a considerable option for future power generation capacity if it can be produced cleanly and combusted and stored safely. GTI also is working with the University of Texas and Frontier Energy on another H2 R&D project.

Numerous traditional power manufacturers and utilities are engaging in hydrogen research, trying to figure out to adapt natural gas turbines for either hybrid or pure hydrogen-fired power.

Siemens is doing extensive research globally, and Mitsubishi Power (former MHPS) is working on a generation and hydrogen storage project in the western U.S.

Other companies exploring hydrogen research and utilization include GE, Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, Engie, Wärtsilä, Innio, MAN Energy Solutions and Cummins.