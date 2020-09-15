Salt River Project’s 100-MW solar farm will help power Boeing’s Mesa site

Boeing will be one of many to receive power from Salt River Project (SRP)’s soon-to-be-built 100-MW solar power plant in Eloy, Arizona. Boeing’s Mesa site will receive 25% of its electricity needs from this plant over the next 15 years, supporting the company’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2025, and power operations with 100% renewables.

“It makes sense to take advantage of renewable solar energy at a location that enjoys 295 days of sunshine a year,” said Beth Schryer, Boeing vice president of Facilities & Asset Management.

SRP’s 700-acre Eloy plant is expected to begin operation in December 2021. Located approximately 50 miles from the plant is Boeing’s Mesa site. The Mesa site produces Apache helicopters and houses various corporate, commercial and defense teams. Boeing employs more than 4,600 people in Arizona, with most based in Mesa.

This agreement expands on Boeing’s renewable energy and energy efficiency. Two Boeing sites – Renton, Washington, and Charleston, South Carolina – use 100% renewable energy today. The company is also ranked 17th on the EPA’s Green Power Partnership Fortune 500 Partners List and has been named an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

Jim Pratt, SRP Associate General Manager and Chief Customer Executive, commented, “We appreciate customers like Boeing working with us on this collaborative initiative to invest in renewable energy that not only helps them achieve their aerospace industry sustainability goals, but does so at an affordable cost.”