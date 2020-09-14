ABB names Baldor vet to head up U.S. industrial motors unit

ABB’s industrial motors and generators division has named a new president for its U.S. business.

Jesse Henson will lead the team responsible for marketing, designing and manufacturing ABB and Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors in the U.S. Henson also will continue to be global head of the NEMA motors product group.

Henson

“I am honored to lead the U.S. industrial motor business,” said Henson. “Taking care of customers is in our employees’ DNA, and we work hard every day to earn our customers’ business and their preference for our motors. I am committed to maintaining that focus and investing for the future.”

Henson started his career with Baldor-Electric in 1997 as part of the drives and motion control team.

Baldor was acquired by ABB in 2011. Its motors vary from sub-fractional to 100,000 horsepower.