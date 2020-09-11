Energy Cast podcast: Talking carbon capture future with NCCC

The future of carbon capture technologies is an international issue.

The National Carbon Capture Center in Wilsonville, Alabama, is primarily funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, with contributions from host operator Southern Co. and testing partners. But the NCCC, while concerned with keeping American coal-fired generation environmentally and economically viable, is open to others in the world who want to sustain thermal generation.

“We’re very active from the standpoint of international technology developers,” John Northington, director of the NCCC, told Energy Cast podcast host Jay Dauenhauer in the latest episode of the series. “At this point and time we’ve already worked with about 30 government, university and research organizations spanning across seven other countries. We expect that to grow over time.”

Coal-fired power in the U.S. has fallen from more than 40 percent of the generation capacity mix to near 20 percent in the recent years. More than 500 coal-fired plants have been retired or due for retirement due to regulatory, operational and competitive generation costs.

This trend is much the same in the rest of developed world. In other developing markets such as Asia, however, coal-fired power plants are still being planned and built.

So the race to capture flue gas, utilize it cleanly or sequester it underground is on. The NCCC is situated next to a coal-fired power plant in Alabama and also has expanded its research aim to include gas-fired emissions.

