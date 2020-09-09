SNC Lavalin unit supplying pump seals for Ontario nuclear plant

Candu Energy has a new contract to supply pump seal maintenance services for a Canadian nuclear energy producer.

The wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, Candu Energy was awarded a $6.9 million multi-year contract to support Bruce Power’s primary heat transport system and pump seal maintenance program. The service deal runs through 2023.

The pump seal program will reduce maintenance costs and enhance employee safety, according to Bruce Power. The ongoing effort includes support from Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and the supply chain.

“This strategic contract enables SNC-Lavalin to engage local supply chain partners that are Ontario’s nuclear advantage and support the local economic recovery,” said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. “Our pump seals are installed in BWR/PWR nuclear stations around the world and we are proud that our pump seals will continue to support the CANDU® reactors and longstanding relationship with Bruce Power.”

Bruce Nuclear Generating Station is located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron in Ontario. The heavy pressurized water reactors are in the CANDU design.

Altogether, Bruce station supplies more than 6,000 MW of carbon-free electricity capacity.

SNC-Lavalin has been the sole supplier of CAN8 pump seals for Bruce Power since 2011.