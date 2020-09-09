Securing power substations focus of in-depth, free POWERGRID webcast Monday

The fears of cyber attacks on the power grid are so great that President Trump issued an executive order earlier this year aimed at protecting the utility supply chain from foreign hackers or states with ill intentions.

In numerous surveys, close to half of energy and utility company CEOs–and sometimes more–expressed concerns that cyber attacks were imminent. They believe that such an act is not only theoretically possible, but likely.

Jeff Foley is chief technology evangelist for cybersecurity with Siemens Digital Industries. He has decades of experience working in operational technology for utilities, oil and gas, transportation and rail.

Foley has hosted several NERC CIP roadshows in the U.S., helping utilities as they transition from CIP v3 to v5. He also is a contributor to the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

The POWERGRID webcast will offer key information on best practices in defining and achieving security goals in power and T&D sectors which are vulnerable in the era of the Industrial Internet of Things, Big Data and digital transformation.

