Nuclear regulators considering Dominion request for extending North Anna through 2060

Dominion Energy is seeking to operate its nuclear-powered North Anna Power Station in Virginia for an additional 20 years beyond its current licensing.

The application with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is Virginia-based Dominion’s second reactor extension petition in the state. The utility filed an additional 20-year request for the Surry Power Station in 2018.

“Our application to renew North Anna Power Station’s licenses for another 20-year period is good news for our customers, the regional economy, and the environment,” said Dan Stoddard, Dominion Energy’s Chief Nuclear Officer. “Our customers will benefit from continuing to receive safe, reliable, affordable, and carbon-free electricity from the station through 2060.”

The two North Anna units were commissioned in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The original 40-year licenses were granted then and an extension approved in 2003.

If the latest extensions are granted, North Anna could continue producing electricity through 2058 and 2060, respectively.

“Renewing the licenses for both of our nuclear units in Virginia is critical to the company meeting the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s requirements for zero-carbon electricity by 2045 as well as the company’s net zero by 2050 commitment,” Stoddard said. “It also positions Virginia for continued economic growth and will help the Commonwealth remain a leader in the production of clean energy among other states in the mid-Atlantic and South. It supports more than 900 high-paying jobs at the station and produces additional economic and tax benefits.”

The nuclear units at North Anna Power Station are both three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactors – capable of providing 1,892 MW total. This is about 20 percent of the electricity received by the utility’s customers in the region.

Nuclear energy provides about 19 percent of the U.S. electricity generation capacity and close to half of its carbon-free power.

