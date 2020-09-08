Cummins secures China project win for new gas-fired generator

Cummins has secured its first project win for its new gas-powered C25G generator series.

It will provide all power and heat to an 18-floor, 26,730 sq. metre, commercial building in Shandong Province, China.

Cummins’ C25G generator (pictured), fueled by natural gas, was selected to offer a combined cooling, heat and power solution (CCHP).

Once operational, the C25G generator will allow the building to significantly reduce energy costs and consequent emissions, through thermal recovery and overall electrical, cooling and heating efficiency.

This fully integrated solution from Cummins offers 500kW of continuous power, as well as the provision of balance of plant (BOP) items such as the radiator, sound-proof enclosure, switchgear and digital master controller.

The C25G generator’s electrical efficiency reaches up to 41.6% (50Hz) and the advanced control systems fitted to the C25G series provide users with access to advanced monitoring, diagnostics and predictive analytics, maximising the generators’ uptime and reducing maintenance labour costs.

Haoming Liu, senior gas business manager, Cummins Power Generation, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have secured our first project win for our C25G genset. This machine is the latest genset in our gas-powered portfolio and we look forward to seeing it providing our customer in China with a reliable power solution that not only reduces energy usage and costs, but also emissions.”

The C25G gas generator series, which has a power density of 500kW (50Hz) and 580kW (60Hz) from a 25L engine, is the latest gas generator model launched by Cummins Power Generation.