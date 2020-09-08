Continuing the HYDRO+ Series: Equipment and Technology: Updating Aging Systems

Join Power Engineering’s sister brand Hydro Review on Wednesday at 10 a.m. central time in the U.S. for an educational, technical session in our HYDRO+ Series on updating aging systems at hydroelectric plants.

With many hydropower facilities worldwide being 50 or more years old, aging of equipment is an ongoing concern. And many hydro project owners have developed unique approaches to solve their problems. During this educational webcast, two technical papers will be presented, focused on the theme of updating aging systems. Steve Poteet with HDR, track chair for Equipment and Technology at HYDROVISION International, will moderate this session.

One technical presentation, by Ravi Mutukutti with BC Hydro, will focus on work the Canadian provincial utility performed to upgrade a Woodward analog electronic governor from the 1980s, which was becoming difficult to maintain in terms of spare parts and issues with electromagnetic noise, along with other concerns. BC Hydro developed a low-cost retrofit option to address inherent problems with the governor, as opposed to a full digital replacement. The new design was installed and commissioned in just four weeks, eliminated many of the problems experienced and allows the unit to respond quickly to frequency changes and remote commands.

The second technical presentation, by Carl Messier with GE Renewable Energy, Hydro Solutions, is being confirmed, will cover stator winding emergency repairs. Points to be discussed include locating winding failures, bar replacement, bar repair, half-coil repair, stator core repair, design consideration and prevention, and planning for emergencies.

