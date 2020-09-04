Siemens Energy and Kineticor to provide 8% of Alberta’s energy supply

Siemens Energy and clean energy projects developer Kineticor have partnered to advance Canada’s decarbonization efforts.

The two companies will develop a 900-MW combined cycle power plant to provide over 8% of Alberta’s energy supply.

The 900-MW Cascade Power Plant supports the decarbonization of Alberta’s power supply by switching from coal to natural gas.

Once operational, the power plant is expected to reduce Alberta’s carbon emissions from energy production by up to 5%.

Siemens Energy will provide its natural gas turbine technology and project design service to significantly reduce the province’s carbon footprint from energy.

Siemens Energy will provide two of its SGT6-8000H gas turbines in single shaft combine cycle configuration, steam turbines and heat recovery steam generators as well as long-term services.

The Cascade Power Project Limited Partnership will be the end-user of the €330 million ($391.5 million) project, once operational in 2023.

The project is expected to create 600 peak jobs and 25 long-term positions.

Alberta contributes over 50% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

And Arne Wohlschlegel, managing director of Siemens Energy Canada, said: “Siemens Energy gas turbine technology is among the most efficient powerful gas turbines in commercial operation and we are proud to be a part of the Cascade Power Plant project that will greatly impact Alberta’s economy and energy supply. We look forward to working with Kineticor and the other partners throughout the project.”

Andrew Plaunt, CEO of Kineticor, added: “Kineticor is extremely pleased to have Siemens Energy as part of this project. The state-of-the-art technology and service they are providing will enable the project to contribute to reducing Alberta’s carbon footprint while providing a reliable source of energy.”

This article was originally posted on Power Engineering International and was republished with permission.