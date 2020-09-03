325-MW Texas wind project awarded to Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded two new onshore wind project sites in the U.S. state of Texas with a total installed capacity of 325 MW. The projects include the supply of 65 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement.

This win takes Siemens Gamesa’s total installed capacity close to 6 GW in Texas, strengthening its position as one of the top 3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the state, according to Siemens. The U.S. is a key market for Siemens Gamesa with 22 GW installed across 34 states.

Siemens Gamesa’s SG 5.0-145 wind turbines have a new control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics that optimizes power generation, said the company. It has a flexible power rating that ranges between 4.0 to 5.0, thereby providing a flexible solution that fits the specific site conditions.

The turbine’s modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy (LCoE), said Siemens.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021 with the two sites getting commissioned by end of that year.