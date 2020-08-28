Energy Cast Podcast: The flexibility of the combustion turbine future

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Longtime project manager Jay Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

Natural gas only recently became the No. 1 resource for electricity power generation in the U.S., but it’s been the most versatile for a long time.

In his Energy Cast podcast, Dauenhauer spoke with Jeffrey Goldmeer, director of gas turbines, combustion and fuel solutions for OEM giant GE. They talked about the flexibility of combustion turbines, which are not limited to natural gas but can burn waste gas, diesel, fuel oil and, in a growing movement, hydrogen.

“Gas turbines can run a whole lot of fuels,” Goldmeer said. “If it’s a hydrocarbon, we can burn it.”

Hydrogen does not contain carbon, so many companies are moving toward integrating H2 into the power generation resource. That research will take years, maybe decades, to bring to scale.

Even so, Goldmeer pointed out, gas turbines offer the opportunity to dramatically decarbonize the thermal and combustion power sectors.

Those turbines also can provide baseload and peaking power.

Goldmeer also has been a session chair and presenter at POWERGEN International.

