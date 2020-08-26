Duke Energy begins operation of 9-MW energy storage site in Asheville, N.C.

The largest battery storage system in North Carolina is now in operation with Duke Energy at the helm.

The 9-MW system is operating next to a Duke Energy substation in the Shiloh community of Asheville, N.C. The project, featuring a lithium-ion Samsung battery array, cost almost $15 million to install.

The Shiloh energy storage facility will provide support to the electric system, including frequency regulation and other grid services.

“Energy storage will play a significant role in how we deliver energy to customers now and into the future as we act to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.

The utility giant plans to invest about $600 million to install 375 MW of energy storage across its regulated businesses. Duke already has more than a decade’s worth of experience with battery storage, including the 36-MW storage system next to its Notrees Wind Facility in Texas.

The Shiloh battery storage system is one of several Duke projects in the Asheville area. The $817 million combined cycle station became operational in April, replacing a recently retired coal-fired plant.

