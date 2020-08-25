Black & Veatch hires Bishop to head up digital transformation

U.S. power infrastructure contractor and consulting firm Black & Veatch has hired a new chief information officer to head up digital automation and transformation technologies.

Irvin Bishop Jr. will lead Black & Veatch’s information technology services team. He previously led the digital transformation as executive vice president of digital and strategic planning at Young Living Essential Oils.

“Irvin has a strong record of driving innovation to effectively implement digital transformation, improve the customer experience and deliver bottom line performance in emerging companies as well as within the world’s leading brands,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch. “His focus on transformative technologies enabled some of the world’s most recognized brands to strengthen relationships with clients, partners and consumers, and will be critical to supporting Black & Veatch’s global growth strategies.”

Prior to joining Young Living, Bishop led award-winning innovation programs with well-known brands including the Coca-Cola Company and AT&T. As head of digital marketing IT for Coca-Cola, he led promotions for campaigns such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Bishop earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Science in Marketing from Georgia State University. He also holds Master’s Certifications in Project Management and Brand & Customer Management, as well as a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from the Project Management Institute.

Black & Veatch has guided major power plant and infrastructure projects in more than 100 countries since its founding in 1915. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas and generated revenue of nearly $4 billion in 2019.