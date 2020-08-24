Mitsubishi adds to gas-fired generator contracts in Middle East

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems will supply three of its M701 JAC gas turbine generators for a massive combined cycle (CCGT) power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

The three JAC generators will be used in a 2,400-MW plant in the Emirate of Fujairah. MHPS also will provide other auxiliary equipment through EPC contractor Samsung C&T Corp.

The Fujairah F3 CCGT plant is being built in the coastal region and could supply Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) with electricity for the next 25 years, according to the release.

MHPS, which will be renamed Mitsubishi Power to complete its separation from Hitachi next month, has received orders for 154 gas turbines from customers in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the company.

“The UAE government is promoting the introduction of clean energy, and we are pleased that supplying MHPS’ most advanced gas turbines will contribute to sustainable economic growth,” Khalid Salem, president of MHPS Middle East & North Africa, said in a statement.

Together with this order, Mitsubishi will have supplied 12 gas-fired units in the UAE.

Project owners for the Fujairah F3 include Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., Mubadala Investment Co. and Marubeni Corp. Once completed, it will be the nation’s largest gas-fired CCGT facility, according to the company.

­­“This extremely efficient plant will support EWEC’s sustainability and energy efficiency, and is a major project that will enable a reduction in CO 2 emissions,” Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said. “I am extremely pleased that through cooperation with strong partner companies, we will be able to efficiently and significantly improve water and electricity production.”

