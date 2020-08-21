AECOM, Jacobs top ENR’s top 100 Environmental report

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms heavy in the power generation project industry, lead by New-York based AECOM, were named as the top environmentally focused engineering companies in the world.

Engineering News Record named six power project EPCs in the top 10 of its annual environmental report ranking 200 worldwide companies on environmental issues. AECOM repeated its 2019 position as No. 1.

“Our clients rely on us to bring the best teams and the industry’s most innovative solutions to address their evolving environmental requirements,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “This has never been truer than it is now as our clients navigate greater uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic and increased emphasis on environmental stewardship, and our digital solutions are enabling seamless delivery and strong client satisfaction.”

The ENR story on its top contracting firms highlighted the unprecedented adjustments companies were forced to make due to COVID-19 this year. Distancing rules, supply chain challenges and the severe economic downturn all hit both the bottom line and project planning for the EPC firms.

Dallas-based Jacobs was second worldwide, according to the annual ENR rankings. Bechtel was fourth, followed by Mortenson at 5, Stantec No. 8 and HDR at 9.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Black & Veatch was ranked at 12th, while Kiewit was 18th.

The engineering publication did not release its entire top 100 to the general public, but other power generation EPC firms which featured prominently in the top 50 last year included Fluor, Wood Plc, Leidos, SNC Lavalin, Mott MacDonald and Burns & McDonnell.

All of these companies are major contractors on a variety of infrastructure projects throughout the world, and each has led design, construction and commissioning for a number of conventional and renewable energy plants in recent years.

AECOM, for instance, recently turned over the 730-MW gas-fired West Riverside Energy Center (pictured) in Wisconsin to owner Alliant Energy. Jacobs have provided construction leadership for Tennessee Valley Authority facilities, and is guiding or contributing work to several nuclear decommissioning and coal-ash related remediation efforts.

