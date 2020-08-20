GE supplying O&M services to Iraqi generation facilities

GE Gas Power has signed a $500 million contract to do upgrade, maintenance and service work at several power plants in Iraq.

The overall deal with Baghdad totals $1.2 billion–including a $727 million contract for GE’s Grid Solutions–and covers major transmission upgrade projects. The power generation side of deal involves more than 6,000 MW of capacity.

“GE has a long history in Iraq,” GE Gas Power CEO Scott Strazik said. “In recent years, we have further accelerated our project execution to scale up and rebuild the country’s electricity infrastructure. As demand increases in tune with a growing population and to support industries and developmental projects, identifying gaps and addressing them is our focal year.”

The deal with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity calls for GE to perform parts, repairs and services for power plants in Basra, Mosul, Baghdad and Karbala, among other cities. These plants supply more than 6,000 MW of power capacity, which build on the 1.575 GW of new capacity that GE has added since December 2019 in the nation.

The GE Grid Solutions project also repairs and reinforces Iraq’s transmission network.