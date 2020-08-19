Siemens Energy moving forward with China electrolysis-hydrogen project

Power plant equipment manufacturer Siemens Energy is embarking on its first electrolysis and “green” hydrogen project in China.

Siemens Energy, the power generation-focused spinoff of global industrial giant Siemens AG, is partnering with Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co., a subsidiary of China Power. The agreement calls for providing a hydrogen production system for a fueling station in Yanqing District, Beijing.

The idea of “green hydrogen” is to fuel electrolysis—which separates water into its hydrogen and oxygen components—using clean energy resources. The project will be the first of its kind to be built by Siemens Energy in China.

In September 2019, Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding on hydrogen development and utilization with State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), the controlling shareholder in China Power. Siemens is working on multiple global projects to develop carbon-free hydrogen as a resource for its gas turbines, as well.

“The decarbonization of the energy systems is a challenge that every country must face,” said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy. “Promoting the application and development of renewable hydrogen is of great significance for China to build a modern and cleaner energy system. Together with our partner SPIC, we are making an important contribution to tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.”

Siemens Energy’s Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system Silyzer 200 is the core of the planned energy station. The Beijing project is expected to be delivered in May 2021.