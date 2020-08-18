AEP Renewables raises Texas wind project stakes to 100 percent

American Electric Power’s competitive market renewable energy subsidiary has completed its acquisition of wind farm developer Invenergy’s one-fifth stake in two Texas facilities.

AEP Renewables has jointly owned the Desert Sky and Trent Mesa wind farms with Invenergy since 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed on AEP’s purchase of Invenergy’s remaining 20.1 percent interest.

AEP Renewables now owns the full capacity of the 170-MW Desert Sky facility located near Iraan, Texas, and the 156-MW Trent Mesa facility, located between Abilene and Sweetwater in west Texas. Both facilities were built in the early 2000s and repowered in 2018.

“AEP Renewables is focused on developing and operating renewable generation facilities to help meet the long-term, clean energy goals of utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers,” Greg Hall, president of AEP Renewables, said in a statement. “With the full capacity of Trent Mesa and Desert Sky, AEP Renewables can better support the increasing demands of its expanding renewable customer base.”

AEP Renewables also is in the construction phase of building the 128 MW Flat Ridge 3 wind facility in Kingman County, Kansas. When complete, Flat Ridge 3 will increase AEP Renewables’ clean energy portfolio to 1,495 MW.

AEP Renewables, with offices in Columbus, Ohio, and San Diego, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEP. AEP Renewables currently owns and operates 1,367 MW of large-scale wind, solar and energy storage in 11 states and is process of developing others. AEP Renewables sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers.

Parent AEP, through other subsidiaries, also has stakes in other major wind projects in Oklahoma.