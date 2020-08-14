Energy Cast podcast: Talking coal with DOE’s fossil energy chief

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Longtime project manager Jay Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

Regardless of how many developed nations walk away from coal-fired power, many developing nations will incorporate into their electricity mix. Why not ensure that coal is of a high quality to reduce emissions compared to lesser coal?

The future of coal was front and center in Energy Cast podcast host Jay Dauenhauer’s recent conversation with Steven Winberg, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy. Winberg touted coal’s versatility, from use in roofing products to using it in creating hydrogen.

He also sees a role of more adaptive future coal plants with smaller footprints. Those would operate almost like a gas peaker plants; unless, of course, gas eventually rises in prices and coal may return to baseload services.

“U.S. has some of the highest quality coal in the world. If we had a west coal terminal we could be exporting it into the Asian market which gets very hungry for high quality coal,” Winberg said. “If we exported that coal, we would be displacing lower quality coal sourced from other countries, and the net benefit is that there would be lower CO2 emissions. Those people are going to burn coal anyway, so why not burn the highest quality coal they can get?”