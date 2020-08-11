Sempra’s Cameron LNG export facility now in full three-train operation

A liquefied natural gas expert terminal on the Louisiana Gulf Coast has begun full commercial operations, providing an outlet for U.S. gas production to find power generation markets globally.

Sempra LNG, a subsidiary of California-based utility holding company Sempra Energy, announced the milestone at the Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, LA. All three trains have achieved full operation, the company said.

“At Sempra LNG, we set a goal of building the leading LNG export business in North America. With Cameron LNG moving to full commercial operations, we are one step closer to that goal,” Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra LNG, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with customers and partners around the world to achieve their energy transition goals.”

Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively. To date, the facility has shipped nearly 100 cargoes totaling more than 6 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas.

Commercial operations of Train 3 mark the beginning of full run-rate earnings under Cameron LNG’s tolling agreements. The facility is expected to generate nearly $12 billion of after-debt service cash flows for Sempra Energy during the 20-year contract period.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, TOTAL SE, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2 percent of Cameron LNG.

Sempra LNG and its partners are developing Cameron LNG Phase 2. This will add two additional liquefaction trains and one more LNG storage tank.

