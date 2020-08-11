Backed by EPRI, major utilities launch initiative to accelerate economy-wide deep decarbonization

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) announced this week that they are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With the increase of decarbonization goals from private companies and governments, existing technology is not enough to achieve these targets.

The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is an international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that aims to help advance global, economy-wide deep decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, the LCRI leverages the collaborative research model employed by both companies, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D for society’s benefit. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.

Sponsors of the initiative include:

American Electric Power, Con Edison, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon Corporation, Lincoln Electric System, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Missouri River Energy Services, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas, National Fuel, New York Power Authority, Portland General Electric, PPL Corporation, Salt River Project, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority

The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels and biofuels. This worldwide collaborative will:

Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies,

Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes, and

Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future.

EPRI President Arshad Mansoor, said, “Achieving ambitious targets will require technologies and processes beyond those widely available today. This global initiative will advance affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization.”

“This initiative advances the next-generation clean energy technologies that are critical to achieving net zero emissions within Dominion Energy and across the broader economy. Hydrogen is one of the most promising of these innovations because of its potential to decarbonize many sectors, including power generation, heating, transportation, shipping and manufacturing,” said Mark Webb, Chief Innovation Officer, Dominion Energy.

“This partnership will further efforts to initiate new highly-technical research projects that will address LADWP’s evolving needs and engage in new low-carbon channels for the generation, delivery and end use of electricity in ways that support reliability, sustainability and efficiency,” said Reiko Kerr, Senior Assistant General Manager, Power System Engineering, Planning, and Technical Services, LADWP

Learn more about the LCRI at www.LowCarbonLCRI.com.