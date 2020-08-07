Energy Cast podcast: Dominion’s massive Bath County pumped storage station

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Longtime project manager Jay Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

Pumped storage is a quiet but major contributor in the power industry offering a hybrid of the hydropower and energy storage resources.

“It’s the workhorse,” said Sean Fridley, station director for 3,000-MW Dominion Energy’s Bath County Pumped Storage Station in Virginia.

Fridley spoke with Energy Cast host Jay Dauenhauer late last year. They discussed the versatility of pumped hydro storage and its role in sustaining the non-carbon portion of the electricity mix.

Pumped storage works on the demand margins of electricity delivery. Bath County, typical of these kinds of facilities, has a lower and higher reservoir. When demand and rates are low, such as night, pumps push water up from the lower to the higher pool, then release it to as many as six turbines during peak and high demand periods.

It can use the same volume of water over again in electricity generation and even can play a role in flood control.

“We’re nimble,” Fridley said during the podcast. “We’re able to start in 15 minutes; that’s faster than any gas facility and definitely faster than any coal station.”

Bath County began operations in 1985. (This article was originally posted in June, 2019.)

Dauenhauer himself was previously executive director of the Clean Coal Technology Association in Texas. He also has worked as project director in power generation and transmission as well as a media analyst for TXU Energy prior to the $45 billion leveraged buyout of that company in 2007.

A Louisiana native and proud graduate of Louisiana State University, his career began as a TV news producer before transitioning into the energy sector. Back behind the mic, Dauenhauer hopes to bring his experience working across several energy sectors to you in a program designed to be accessible to both the public and industry insiders.

