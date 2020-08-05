Mitsubishi providing sulfur removal tools for new-build Polish coal-fired CHP project

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems will supply an air quality control system (AQCS) for a new thermal power plant in Poland.

MHPS will install the system which will include the flue gas desulfurization system in the coal-fired Pulawy plant which provides power for a chemical production facility. Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe is the plant operator and Polimex Mostostal SA is the local general contractor on the project.

The coal-fired plant will provide combined heat and power for the chemical operations.

Going forward, MHPS said, it will further its focus on AQCS technologies in Europe, where electricity demand is projected to grow but emissions regulations are getting tighter. The power equipment manufacturing part of the firm will change its name to Mitsubishi Power starting next month after its separation with former joint venture partner Hitachi.

The completion and handover of the Pulawy project is scheduled for October 2022. Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe produces nitrogen fertilizer, hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals.

FGD and carbon-capture systems are expected to grow in adoption for nations and utilities keeping at least some of their coal-fired and other fossil power capacity. A Market Insights report late last month forecast that the FGD industry will rise about five percent annually through 2025.

