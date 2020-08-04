AEP Energy Partners seeking long-term wind & solar power agreements in PJM

The wholesale energy supplier subsidiary of American Electric Power is seeking utility-scale solar and wind agreements with projects in the PJM Interconnection system.

AEP Energy Partners wants proposals for off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind in PJM. The agreements can range from 10 to 15 years for facilities which begin operation between this year and 2023, according to the release.

Bids with alternative time frames can also be considered. AEP Energy Partners will use the contracted off-take to support its retail and wholesale loads in the interconnection region. PJM is the regional transmission organization and grid system comprising all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The massive competitive wholesale market serves more than 65 million customers and totals about 180 GW of generation capacity among hundreds of investor-owned utilities, independent power producers and public power entities.

Notice of intent to bid on the solar and wind off-takes must be received by AEP Energy Partners by Thursday, August 13. Proposals are due no later than August 28. Go to www.aep.com/rfp or call Ben Duckworth at 614-583-7453 for more information.

Columbus, Ohio-based AEP operates about 33,000 MW of generating capacity comprising, coal, gas, nuclear and renewables. Overall it provides power to more than 5.5 million customers in 11 states.

