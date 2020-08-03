Framatome and Lockheed Martin partner to modernize U.S. nuclear plants

Framatome and Lockheed Martin have signed a teaming agreement that will integrate Lockheed Martin’s Discrete Logic Solving System (DLSS) into proven Framatome instrumentation and control (I&C) nuclear plant modernization solutions.

This additional analogue solution combines the companies’ technologies and supports the safety and reliability of nuclear power plants.

The I&C system serves as part of the plant’s ‘central nervous system’. It provides operators with critical information on plant operation, allows them to control various plant safety systems during routine operations and automatically protects the reactor if needed.

“With Lockheed Martin’s Discrete Logic Solving System now part of our I&C portfolio, U.S. customers will have access to additional analogue-based safety solution options for upgrading their existing equipment,” said Clayton Scott, senior vice president global sales and deputy for the I&C Business Unit at Framatome. “While Framatome focuses on helping our U.S. customers transition to digital I&C systems, it’s important that we continue to serve our non-digital customers with safe and reliable solutions.”

DLSS is one of Lockheed Martin’s non-digital I&C solutions offering effective applications for nuclear systems that currently employ analogue technology. It supports operational measures of nuclear plant systems by monitoring, calculating and activating plant interfaces.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to partner with Framatome in support of incorporating DLSS on future nuclear energy I&C modernisation efforts,” said John Pericci, Lockheed Martin Nuclear Systems & Solutions program director. “For more than 60 years, we have provided safety critical nuclear I&C systems to commercial and U.S. government customers, enhancing operation and reliability in the industry.”

In 2019, Framatome and Lockheed Martin partnered to complete the first installation and site acceptance testing of a new Engineered Safety Features Actuation System (ESFAS) replacement that included DLSS. A second installation at the same plant took place earlier this year. Both systems are fully operational and meeting all requirements.