Energy Cast podcast: COVID communications at NY’s ConEdison

New York’s ConEdison is the utility at the heart of electrical service in that region and, as such, has been in the thick of that state’s costly fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Strong measures by state leaders have turned the tide for New York even as other states are now getting hit hard by the novel coronavirus. The city’s death toll jumped past 10,000 by April, so the informational and health response was crucial early on.

Energy Cast podcast host Jay Dauenhauer talked with Mary McCartney, head of communications for ConEdison, a few weeks ago to discuss that utility’s part in the battle vs. COVID-19. The utility has had a pandemic team for 10 years and it’s composed of numerous departments within the company.

The goal is fairly simple in theory and complex in action.

“The fundamentals that we follow with the pandemic team is to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations, to benchmark and look at best practices,” McCartney told Dauenhauer. “We communicate and overcommunicate as much as possible.”

ConEdison utilized its employee wellness response, back tracing and a pandemic hotline, among other initiatives in the response. It also pushed social distancing as early as possible.

