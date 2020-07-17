Energy Cast podcast: The future of next-gen nuclear technologies

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

The U.S. and other developed nations have a challenge meeting zero-carbon goals of the coming decades. They want dramatic carbon reduction in their electricity sector, but renewables cannot provide 24/7 baseload power.

One possible answer to a big problem? Let’s get small.

Nuclear’s small modular reactor industry is a sector right on the cusp of final regulatory acceptance and potential widespread deployment. SMRs such as those developed by NuScale Power and other companies offer the same carbon-free, full-time capacity of conventional large reactor projects, but they would offer a smaller footprint and less expensive construction phase.

In the second Energy Case podcast offered on Power Engineering, host Jay Dauenhauer speaks with Ed McGinnis, principal deputy assistant at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. McGinnis discusses the challenges faced by large-scale projects—only one of which is in progress within the U.S. currently—as well as the benefits of future SMR power plants.

“From my humble opinion in the large reactors there is a limited market or customer base,” he told Dauenhauer in the podcast. “There is a far greater market out there for small modulars, for micros and others waiting to be realized.”

He also discusses DOE work with Oak Ridge Laboratory and others surrounding advancements in small modular technologies.

Reactor power accounts for 20 percent of the U.S. electricity mix and a comparable portion worldwide. Despite the abandonment of many planned nuclear projects and the slow progress of the Vogtle expansion in Georgia, the U.S. is still an innovation leader in the technology.

The average plant in the nation’s nuclear fleet, however, is about 39 years old, with some licensing applications stretching lifespans to 80 years for some plants.

