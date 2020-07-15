Former NYSERDA CEO Barton hired to lead hydro storage, renewables firm FirstLight

New England energy storage and renewable generation owner FirstLight Power has named Alicia Barton as its new CEO.

Barton is the former CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority which she led for three years. She also headed up the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

FirstLightPower is operator of the Northfield Mountain pumped-storage hydro facility and also owns other battery and pumped-storage, hydroelectric and solar assets in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Barton will start work as CEO on August 3.

Barton

“I am honored and excited to be joining FirstLight as its CEO at this pivotal moment in our efforts to accelerate our transition to a 100 percent clean electric grid as a central element of the strategy to combat the climate crisis,’’ Barton said in a statement. “I have spent my entire career dedicated to fighting climate change and building a clean energy future.”

Barton also has worked for SunEdison. Her state leadership roles included Deputy Commissioner for Policy and Planning for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP); Assistant Secretary for Environmental Review and Director of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) office; and Deputy General Counsel at the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).

The Northfield Mountain pumped-storage facility in Massachusetts is a plant built underground and located five miles upstream from Turner Falls Dam on the Connecticut River. The 1,168-MW facility became operational in 1972 and was acquired by FirstLight (formerly NE Energy) in 2006.