Arizona heat spikes SRP’s peak demand to all-time 7.6 GW this weekend

Searing temperatures in the Phoenix region led to record system demand peaks in Salt River Project’s service territory this past weekend.

SRP broke the first record on Saturday evening by delivering retail peak demand of 7,395 MW, 90 MW above the previous high mark two years earlier.

Only one day later, SRP’s demand peak soared to 7,615 MW meeting early evening customer needs. Phoenix reported highs of 115 and 116 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“We were able to meet the increased customer demand thanks to a robust electrical grid maintained year-round to provide reliable service and our dedicated employees who continue to rise to the challenge despite the circumstances we face due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Sprungl, SRP’s Manager of Power Supply & Trading.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic’s rise in the U.S., Salt River Project temporarily suspended electricity disconnections for non-payment. The economic and health devastation wrought by the coronavirus also has resulted in more customers either working or staying at home.

Arizona has suffered nearly 125,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 deaths from the coronavirus this year. Those include more than 1,300 new cases reported Monday.

SRP’s generation portfolio includes more than 20 power plants including coal, nuclear, gas and hydro resources.