Virginia first southern state to join Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

This week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia has become the newest member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based collaborative effort among Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector, while driving economic growth.

RGGI members include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and now Virginia.

RGGI’s regional cap-and trade-program is designed to reduce climate pollution from fossil fuel power plants. Member states agree to a cap on carbon dioxide emissions, and power generators in those states must reduce emissions to meet the cap or buy additional allowances through an auction administered by RGGI, Inc. the nonprofit organization that coordinates participation in the program.

See PE stories on emissions and carbon reduction in the power sector

Virginia has adopted a regulation that is similar to the regulations adopted by all other RGGI member states to implement the regional cap-and-trade program.

“As the southernmost state to join RGGI, Virginia is sending a powerful signal that our Commonwealth is committed to fighting climate change and securing a clean energy future,” said Governor Northam.

“This initiative provides a unique opportunity to meet the urgency of the environmental threats facing our planet, while positioning Virginia as a center of economic activity in the transition to renewable energy. Our Commonwealth is ready to lead the way in ensuring that the path to reducing carbon emissions is equitable and protects the health and safety of all Virginians.”

“RGGI provides a framework for meaningful action on climate change that begins to green the energy market and ensures that prices tell the truth about costs,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “This collaboration with regional partners will help us capture the environmental, health, and economic benefits from the clean economy for all Virginians.”

Legislation passed during the 2020 General Assembly session will permit Virginia to use proceeds generated from the auction for community flood preparedness, coastal resilience, and energy efficiency programs benefitting low-income Virginians. The Department of Housing and Community Development, in coordination with the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, will administer approximately 45 percent of the proceeds to community flood prevention and coastal resilience programs, and three percent will be used by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to further statewide climate planning efforts.

“Last April, after the culmination of a significant public process, Virginia finalized a regulation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “The thorough public input process was essential in producing the carbon regulation the Commonwealth recently enacted.”

Andrea McGimsey, senior director for Environment America’s Global Warming Solutions campaign said she was pleased with the news. “Global warming affects every American, and the Southeast is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise and extreme weather,” she said in a statement, adding, “It’s great to see Virginia take a commanding role on one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. ”