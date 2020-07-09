Energy Cast Podcast: The Future Viability of Carbon Capture & CCUS

Jay Dauenhauer’s career has taken him into a diverse path across numerous energy sectors. He’s brought that wide-ranging experience into play as host of the Energy Cast podcast which is making its debut in Power Engineering this week.

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

The first one running here in Power Engineering is focused on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) projects across the U.S. Dauenhauer’s guest in this episode recorded earlier this year is Andrea McNemar, carbon storage technology manager for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory in West Virginia.

Click below to listen to the full episode:

McNemar

McNemar points out that there are now 13 large-scale CCUS projects underway in the U.S. The NETL’s Regional Sequestration Partnership Initiative has identified the potential for trillions of metric tons of room for carbon dioxide beneath the U.S. and Canada, including within deep. unmined coal seams and saline formations.

The drilling industry also utilizes carbon dioxide via its enhanced oil recovery efforts. These markets give hope to a coal-fired generation industry trying to stay alive while the pressures of carbon-reduction policies and economics are forcing the closure of many power plants.

“There are many critics who think this is a waste of time. Why not just build renewables?” Dauenhauer said in the podcast introduction. “To that I’d say there is a much better chance of capturing and storing the GWs of installed fossil power production than building millions of new windmills and solar farms. This technology is nothing new.”

In fact, the cost of carbon capture is decreasing, McNemar pointed out.

Dauenhauer himself was previously executive director of the Clean Coal Technology Association in Texas. He also has worked as project director in power generation and transmission as well as a media analyst for TXU Energy prior to the $45 billion leveraged buyout of that company in 2007.

A Louisiana native and proud graduate of Louisiana State University, his career began as a TV news producer before transitioning into the energy sector. Back behind the mic, Dauenhauer hopes to bring his experience working across several energy sectors to you in a program designed to be accessible to both the public and industry insiders.

Dauenhauer also is a member of the POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International advisory committees. Clarion Energy is the parent company of Power Engineering, POWERGEN, DISTRIBUTECH.