EDF: Storage, piping and ventilation stage of Hinkley Point C nuclear project creating 1,500 new jobs

The next phase of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant construction project in the United Kingdom will fuel a major boost to jobs nationwide, the French-based owner of the project announced Wednesday.

EDF Energy said the so-called “MEH” phase of Hinkley Point C construction will include installation of storage tanks, fitting of electrical systems, cables and pipework. Some 1,200 new jobs and 300 apprenticeships will be created across the British supply chain, according to the EDF announcement.

The $25 billion nuclear plant work was begun several years ago and is hoped to be completing Unit 1 by 2025. It will be the UK’s first new nuclear generation capacity in years.

The next stage of work is being delivered by a joint venture – the “MEH Alliance” formed by EDF and its major contractors Altrad, Balfour Beatty Bailey, Cavendish Nuclear and Doosan Babcock. MEH stands for Mechanical, Electrical and HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The fitting of the first five out of 156 storage tanks has marked the beginning of major MEH work on site.

“In this next major chapter for our project, the MEH phase will join together hundreds of small and large companies from across Britain,” Simon Parsons, Hinkley Point C’s MEH Program Director, said in a statement. “Together we are delivering on our promise to build Britain’s industrial capability by creating new jobs and skills. Development of a near identical power station at Sizewell C will bring further opportunities for our extensive and experienced British supply chain.”

British engineering firms Capula and Exyte Hargreaves are among the companies engaged in the next phase of the Hinkley Point C work. Capula is designing and building new instrument and control cabinets, while Exyte Hargreaves is designing, building and commission ventilation systems.

Bilfinger UK is creating 350 new jobs to design and manufacture specialist pipework.

Other major suppliers and contractors involved in the Hinkley Point C build-out include Wood, Areva and GE. The units will feature two 1,630-MW pressurized water reactors from Areva.

Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C were planned by British Energy about 12 years ago. EDF acquired British Energy in 2009.

