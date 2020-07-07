Oil giant ExxonMobil extends venture with Princeton on clean energy R&D

Global energy company ExxonMobil and the Princeton Energy Center have extended their collaboration on research, development and deployment of low-carbon and innovative energy solutions.

The two extended their cooperation within the E-filliates Partnership which began in 2015 with another five years. The aim of the programme developed by Princeton Energy Center is to help accelerate research, development and deployment of energy and environmental technologies through academia and industry partnerships.

ExxonMobil and Princeton Energy Center will continue developing carbon capture, power generation and new innovative solutions that will enable industry to address climate change through accelerating the energy transition.

ExxonMobil brings its 20-year experience in carbon capture technologies. Scientist from the university are aiming to address factors underpinning the development of the technology in new ways.

The two want to better understand how stored CO 2 flows within rocks and interacts with minerals, improving the understanding of underground storage capacity. Future CO 2 storage projects can be more optimally planned and operated to achieve net emissions reductions.

Princeton University scientists are also working with ExxonMobil on the development of carbonate fuel cells. This is in addition to the company’s ongoing collaboration with FuelCell Energy to enhance technology for capturing CO 2 from industrial facilities and electric power generation.

Since 2015, ExxonMobil and Princeton have supported early-stage research projects that are focused on identifying lower-emission technologies. The results achieved by the partnership have been shared journals including Nature Geoscience, Science, Applied Energy, Journal of the American Chemical Society, and Energy and Environmental Science.

Princeton University researchers also are working to better understand the barriers, technology needs and opportunities of the global energy transition. This research is taking a comprehensive look at potential pathways to achieve net-zero emissions in the United States by 2050, and the investments in technology, infrastructure, and skill development to achieve that goal. The fundamental approach and modeling tools developed in this pilot study will be available for global use. The effort is co-led by the Andlinger Center, along with other campus partners, and funded in part by ExxonMobil and other partners.

Yueh-Lin Loo, Andlinger center director, said: “Working with companies is a critical piece of translating fundamental knowledge and discoveries into real-world impact.

“It’s a win-win and ultimately helps us carry out a core tenet of our mission, which is to reduce emissions globally while improving access to energy around the world.”

Princeton’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment is one of five university energy centers ExxonMobil has partnered with to research and develop new solutions.

The company has invested $10 billion in R&D projects since 2000 and has plans to expand collaboration with more than 80 universities, five energy centers and multiple private sector partners.