UAE state-run utility selects Doosan Heavy for steam turbine & generator at 2.4-GW Fujairah CCGT plant

South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction will supply turbine and generator components for a combined cycle gas-fired plant in the United Arab Emirates.

DHIC announced it was awarded a contract for the Fujairah F3 plant some 300 kilometers northeast of Abu Dhabi. The components include a 270-MW steam turbine and 540-MW generator.

“With the global market trend shifting toward large-size steam turbines for combined cycle power plants, this contract is all the more significant as we were selected over all these global players,” said Hongook Park, CEO of Doosan Heavy’s Power Service Business Group. “Using this project as a stepping stone, we strive to further solidify our position in the Middle East and step up our efforts to win more supplier contracts for power plant equipment.”

The steam turbine and generator contract is reported to be worth 70 billion won (or $58.6 million U.S.). Doosan is a power plant developer but also is moving stronger into gas and steam turbine sectors amidst global projections of significant increases in gas-fired power generation capacity by 2030.

IHS Markit, for instance, has forecast a 10-percent growth in gas-fired generation worldwide this year, as many developed nations phase out coal-fired power plants. Through 2030, the research firm predicts up to 68 GW in new gas-fired power.

Samsung C&T is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the 2.4-GW Fujairah CCGT plant. Emirates Water and Electricity Co. selected the EPC firm earlier this year.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2023, according to the companies involved.

The Samsung EPC group also is working on building a nuclear power plant in the UAE.

