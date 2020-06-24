HYDROVISION rescheduled to June 2021 in Portland

As a consequence of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, HYDROVISION International, scheduled for November 17-19 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., U.S., will be rescheduled to 2021.

In light of both governmental direction and general public health advisories, delivering HYDROVISION International in its traditional form will not be possible this year. This is caused by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government issued guidelines for large gatherings.

“This has been a difficult decision, but the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, speakers, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us. In consultation with the hydro community we are confident that postponing HYDROVISION International to June 15-17, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, will ensure a successful and safe delivery of the event. We look forward to coming together for HYDROVISION International 2021 stronger than ever, ensuring an excellent experience and ROI for our entire hydro community,” said Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President, Clarion Events.

After gathering extensive insight from the global hydroelectric power community, HYDROVISION International, in partnership with its media brand Hydro Review, will launch a new platform to provide timely and informative programming year-round, the HYDRO+ Series. The HYDRO+ Series will bring together the hydro community for perspective and discussion on issues affecting hydro resources, meeting challenges and ensuring a future sustainability of hydro. The HYDRO+ Series will debut on July 14, 2020, running two one-hour episodes each day through July 16. These episodes will focus on generators, Waterpower Hydro Basics, operations and maintenance, small hydro development, region-specific environmental issues and civil works and dam safety. More details can be found at: hydroevent.com/plus.

Additionally, HYDROVISION International together with Hydro Review will host the HYDROVISION Exchange, Nov. 17-19, 2020. This three-day live event will be a completely virtual experience that will kick off with a powerful keynote address and provide timely content and education sessions, peer-to-peer networking, vendor product and service demonstrations and matchmaking assistance between decision-makers and sellers. Additional information can be found at hydroevent.com/exchange.

“While we believe in the power of face-to-face events and what they deliver, our focus is on evolving our offerings to what our customers need now and in the future and how we can deliver the experience to best meet those needs. After speaking to our customers and working on a variety of opportunities to meet the needs of the hydro industry, we are pleased to provide value to this community through a mix of virtual and in-person experiences year round,” said Hanson.

The HYDROVISION International team will continue to be in touch with all attendees, exhibitors and sponsors to answer any questions. There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for upcoming events: