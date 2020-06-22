Energy Coffee from any porch in a storm: EPC Best Practices

On a dark, humid porch, a video was shared. The warm smell of saturated flowers was rising up through the air.

Welcome to the latest Energy Coffee video featuring Power Engineering and POWERGEN International content director Rod Walton. It was a stormy day in his little stretch of northern Oklahoma, so Walton used the dreary symbolism from his porch to talk about how the construction industry is persevering through the current overcast times dealing with economic uncertainty and COVID-19.

Walton will moderate the “EPC Best Practices” webcast which will air live 11 a.m. ET on Friday. The free, one-hour panel includes engineering, procurement and project construction experts from Black & Veatch, Entergy, Seminole Electric Cooperative and Avista.

Registrants can get credit for attending the online event (registration is here). The EPC Best Practices webcast also will be available for one year on the Power Engineering website.

Energy Coffee is a regular series of short videos featuring Clarion Events content directors talking about stories in the conventional power, renewables and operations segments. Click here to see the latest Energy Coffee.

EPC Best Practices also will be one if the key topics presented in the conference workshops at POWERGEN International.