Upcoming EPC Best Practices webcast features expertise from Black & Veatch, Entergy, Avista and Seminole

Among the best and brightest in the power industry’s engineering, procurement and construction sector — both from the contractor and utility side — will join together late next week to retrace the lessons of the past, define the disruptive present challenges and explore the future paths toward project successes and completions.

A new, free webcast featured on Power Engineering, "EPC Best Practices during COVID-19 and Beyond," will be 11 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26.

The panel is loaded with EPC leaders on the utility, consulting and contractor sides, offering expertise gained through many turnkeys, upgrades and, as often as not, unforeseen roadblocks. The group features Steve Gibbs, senior vice president and project director at Black & Veatch; Thomas Reed, project manager at Seminole Electric Cooperative; Jason Graham, senior thermal generation manager at Avista Corp.; Brett Seube, manager of capital projects at Entergy Corp.; and Jaisen Mody, a consultant only recently retired as general manager at Portland General Electric.

Four of those offer panelists decades of experience for utilities representing nearly six million customers and tens of thousands of MWs in power plant generation capacity. Several of those utilities are involved in major plant works either under way or recently completed.

Gibbs, meanwhile, has earned 27 years of experience in management and design of large power projects, from gas-fired to coal and renewables. Black & Veatch is the sponsor of the free webcast.

Topics under focus will include the importance of strong, open partnerships with EPCs, stakeholder identification and management, the singular challenges of new-build and upgrade projects, as well as the impacts from COVID-19 in continuing or completing efforts while also safeguarding the workforce involved.

Rod Walton, content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN International, will be moderator of the EPC webcast.